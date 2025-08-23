Steve Bull: Wolves cannot afford to lose Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolves cannot afford to lose Jorgen Strand Larsen this late in the transfer window.
It is very late to bring in any replacements and he is integral to the team.
I don't expect him to force a move either, like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, who is being very naughty and shouldn't be doing that!
Look at the example of Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace, who has been a proper professional and played the game before his move.
I expect Larsen to give Wolves his all and I hope he sticks around this season. It would be a big risk to let him go.
I don't understand why so many clubs leave their business until the last week of the window because it makes everything so difficult.
Larsen is a big part of the team and will get his head down, I have no doubt about that.