Steve Bull: Wolves cannot afford to lose Jorgen Strand Larsen

It is very late to bring in any replacements and he is integral to the team.

I don't expect him to force a move either, like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, who is being very naughty and shouldn't be doing that!

Look at the example of Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace, who has been a proper professional and played the game before his move.

I expect Larsen to give Wolves his all and I hope he sticks around this season. It would be a big risk to let him go.

I don't understand why so many clubs leave their business until the last week of the window because it makes everything so difficult.

Larsen is a big part of the team and will get his head down, I have no doubt about that.