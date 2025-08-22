"I'm very happy with his commitment" - Wolves boss opens up on Jorgen Strand Larsen's transfer saga

The Magpies are keen on a move for the striker this summer and although the clubs have not been in contact, intermediaries have been discussing a potential fee.

Wolves are desperate to keep the player and insist he is not for sale - and Pereira says Larsen is remaining professional and committed in training, but the head coach admitted anything can happen while the window is still open.

"For us, he's a very important player," Pereira said.

"I never spoke with him about it, he's our player.

"When I watch him in training, he's committed with everybody and committed with the team.

"He's a fighter, he likes to win and he's preparing himself to play (against Bournemouth).