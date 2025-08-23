In pictures: See firefighters save submerged pony Patches from muddy pond

Patches, a female horse, had become stuck in a muddy pond, and was in danger of being completely submerged in water.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent four fire crews to Upper Battlefield at around 7.50pm.

The scene on Friday night - All pictures Wellington Amber Watch

“This incident was a pony stuck in muddy pond,” said a spokesperson. “Animal rescue teams used the rescue tender winch to rescue the pony from the muddy pond.”

A spokesperson for Amber Watch Wellington, one of the crews at the scene, said on arrival Patches was “found to be nearly completely submerged in water”.

“Crews used rescue strops and the winch on the rescue tender to slide the horse back out to open space in the field.

“Crews then carried out an uncontrolled rollover technique to encourage Patches to stand by herself which worked perfectly.”

The firefighter added that a vet was in attendance throughout this incident and provided sedation for the horse throughout the rescue.

Crews left the scene leaving Patches in the care of her owners and a vet at around 10pm.