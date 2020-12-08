Wolves' Leander Dendoncker: We must learn our lesson

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Anfield, with the second-half performance particularly poor.

And Dendoncker believes they now need to learn from the Reds and be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch as they face Villa at Molineux on Saturday.

“In the first half, I think we controlled them pretty well,” said Dendoncker.

“I don’t think that they had a lot of chances. Obviously, they had the ball, but I think we controlled them pretty well in the first half.

“Then in the second half, they pushed a little more and every chance they had was a goal, really.

“In the first half we had some crosses and last passes which we maybe should have done better with and we have to look at.

"Defensively, I think we tried to force too much and we have to look at ourselves and think about what we can do better in the future.

“We all know Liverpool is a very good team, and they are really, really efficient. That’s what makes them so good.

“Almost every chance that they had was a goal, which we can learn from because in the first half we had some opportunities and if we crossed the ball better or played the last ball better, it might have been a goal. Efficiency is the key word.”

Liverpool had 2,000 fans cheering them on at Anfield and as Wolves – with the city currently in tier three – hope to have fans back soon, Dendoncker added: “It’s a huge difference. They pushed their team forward.