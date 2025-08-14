Wolves closing in on signing of Cameroon defender

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Hellas Verona in Italy's top flight, is set to become Wolves' new right-wing-back as the two clubs close in on an agreement for a fee in the region of £10.3million.

Wolves previously missed out on Marc Pubill to Atletico Madrid, while there has been an ongoing saga to sign Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez, but the player has been waiting for an agreement to be reached with Napoli.