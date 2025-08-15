Wolves defender ready to repay the faith shown in him by Vitor Pereira

The £10million signing from AZ Alkmaar came straight in for his debut in the final pre-season match of the summer against Celta Vigo at the weekend.

He is expected to start at left-wing-back as Wolves kick-off their campaign against Manchester City on Saturday and the Norwegian was full of praise for how the head coach has shown faith in him.

"Very good, from day one," Wolfe said when asked about his experience working with Pereira.

"I feel like he trusts me and he helps me with everything, the small details.

"It's a bit of a new role for me since I've been playing in a back four and now I'm going in a back five and I think it's going to suit me incredibly well.