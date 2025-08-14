Wolves Foundation launch major new strategy

A packed event at Molineux saw club and Foundation staff including Executive Chairman Jeff Shi joined by special guests including key figures from the city, the Premier League and PFA, former Wolves players and Foundation ambassadors, and business leaders, to listen to the exciting plans.

Director of the Foundation Will Clowes and chairman of the board of trustees Kevin Rogers delivered speeches while event host and Foundation ambassador Amber Sandhu chaired a panel discussion featuring Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss; Executive Director of Employment, Skills, Health & Community with West Midlands Combined Authority Helene Dearn OBE; Director of Public Health with the City of Wolverhampton Council John Denley; Foundation ambassador and former Wolves captain Karl Henry; and the Premier League’s Head of Community Development Andy McLaren.

“We are both proud and excited to be sharing our new strategy, which is the most detailed and ambitious piece of work we have ever produced,” said Clowes.

From left: Will Clowes, John Denley, Helene Dearn, Amber Sandhu, Warinder Juss, Karl Henry, Jeff Shi, Councillor Stephen Simkins, Andy McLaren. Credit: Wolves Foundation

“Outlining the aims and objectives which are going to take us from 2025 to 2030 covers a particularly important time frame, as it will feature both the 150th anniversary of Wolves, and the 20th anniversary of the Foundation becoming a registered charity.

“For us as a Foundation, working with city partners and funders, there are so many opportunities to pursue, led by the guiding principles of the new strategy document.

“If we can achieve the objectives within this strategy – and we are putting ourselves out there to be measured against them – then we will undoubtedly have played a significant role in the life of the city over these next five years.

Former Wolves captain and now Foundation ambassador Karl Henry chats during the panel discussion. Credit: Wolves Foundation

“We will have done that by working with our funders, local authority partners, and so many other stakeholders – a collective and collaborative effort for the good of the city.”

The Foundation, which went through a rebrand seven years ago after starting life as a registered charity as Wolves Community Trust back in 2008, engaged top consultants Remedy for a year-long consultation process, the result of which is the most comprehensive strategy in their history.

Kevin Rogers, Chair of the Foundation, spoke of his pride in the charity’s work at the official launch.

Director of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes delivers his presentation. Credit: Wolves Foundation

“I am constantly inspired by the diverse projects the Foundation delivers and the positive impact it has countless lives across our city,” he said.

“The charity’s growth in recent years has been a joy to witness, and I know my fellow trustees feel the same.

“From our perspective as a Board, we are focused on delivering a collective effort, ensuring our charity continues to fulfil its purpose for the public good while staying aligned with our charitable objectives.

Foundation ambassador Mark Rhodes pictured with top boxer Ben Whittaker as part of the filming for the strategy launch video. Credit: Wolves Foundation

“The new strategy is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and we were delighted to be able to share it with everyone present at the launch.”

Other guests at the event included many Wolves representatives, including Shi, director John Bowater and vice-president and club legend John Richards, as well as the Mayor of Wolverhampton - councillor Craig Collingswood, leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council Stephen Simkins, and representatives from leading funders including the Premier League and PFA.

Other Foundation ambassadors Johnny Phillips, Mitch Lane and S-X were also among the guests, along with a number of the charity’s Pack Patrons.

The event also featured a new launch video, which featured Foundation ambassador Mark Rhodes visiting a host of projects and city landmarks, including cameos from his fellow ambassadors Suzi Perry and S-X, the Mayor, and top boxer Ben Whittaker.

The full strategy document can be downloaded from here - foundation.wolves.co.uk/about-us/our-strategy