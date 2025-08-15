Large Shrewsbury housing scheme recommended for approval despite wave of objections

Councillors are being asked to back a 38-home scheme off Cedars Drive in Shrewsbury when they meet at a Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (August 19).

Pat Jones\' garage was flooded. Picture: Pat Jones

Living Space Housing’s proposal has been reduced from a previously withdrawn application that was for 44 homes.

Pat Jones, who lives in Ellesmere Road, says the area is prone to flooding. Picture: Pat Jones

Councillors will discuss a plans for 38 homes off Cedars Drive in Shrewsbury. However, Pat Jones\' garage in nearby Ellesmere Road (inset) was flooded last year and she is one of dozens of people who have objected to the scheme. Picture: Google/Pat J

It was withdrawn for the following reasons:

The Transport Statement needs to take into account the traffic generated by all of the approved residential development proposals in the vicinity of the site, as well as that generated by the draft allocated site in the ELP, to the north.

Further assessment needs to be undertaken in regard to the justification/rationale given for the contributions put forward by the applicant. It needs to be demonstrated what improvements are required to the highway network and why.

Site layout in regard to design and layout, to ensure the design and layout and highway aspects are not looked at in isolation.

A revised Transport Assessment has been submitted in order to address the concerns previously highlighted. Shropshire Council’s highways team have raised no objection to the granting of consent, subject to the suggested contribution of £10,000 for pedestrian and cycle improvements, and £5,000 towards bus infrastructure.

However, out of 55 comments submitted by members of the public, 52 are against the scheme. They state that Cedars Drive is too narrow for increased traffic and construction vehicles, and there are existing issues with pavement parking and poor visibility. Nearby Ellesmere Road is also described as being extremely busy and dangerous to cross or join.

Flooding and drainage concerns were also highlighted, as was the pressure on local infrastructure, the environmental and amenity impacts, the impact on elderly and long-term residents, and allegations about misleading information.

Pat Jones, who has lived in the terraced houses at the bottom of Ellesmere Road since 1997, says that a nearby pool has overflowed in the car park and the problem is getting worse each year.

“My garage, my neighbours garage and another large garage closer to the pool were flooded,” she said.

“I am concerned about any further development in this catchment area

Councillor Benedict Jephcott, who represents Bagley, has also objected.

“Thirty-eight properties will almost treble the amount of vehicles using this narrow, quiter cul-de-sac,” he said.

“At the very minimum, a totally new access road should be constructed. If this is not possible then permission should not be granted.”

The scheme did receive the backing of Victoria Ray though, who said Shrewsbury “is in depserate need of affordable quality housing”.

Sara Robinson, planning officer at Shropshire Council, says the layout, scale design and appearance of the development is acceptable, and would have no adverse impact on local or residential amenity. She has therefore recommended that it is approved.

It is the second large housing application that the planning committee is being asked to grant. A proposal for 114 homes (as well as an outline plan for four served self-build plots) has been put forward by Redrow Homes Midlands on land west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill.

However, despite nearly 500 objections being lodged, planning officers have recommended that it is approved.