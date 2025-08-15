'Unleash the Lobos': Wolves fan and Brazilian players team up to design unique third kit

Ahead of the new Premier League season the club have unveiled their new third kit under the banner, 'Unleash the Lobos'.

The new strip has been described as a 'vibrant celebration of Brazilian spirit and energy'.

The strip includes the iconic Brazilian colours - and features 'a unique print pattern that pays homage to significant Brazilian landmarks and cultural moments'.

Lifelong Wolves fan Ben Mortimer partnered with kit provider SUDU to give the fans a voice in the new design - along with input from the club's Brazilian players.

“It's an immense honour, as a lifelong Wolves fan, to contribute to a kit that will forever be etched into the club's history," said Mortimer.

“Witnessing my designs inspire the SUDU team and watching them bring those concepts to life, culminating in such positive feedback from the players, was incredible. What's more, getting to design my own series of t-shirts for retail through the club store is genuinely a dream come true.”

The third kit is available to purchase starting Friday August 15, online at wolves.co.uk and in-store at the Molineux Megastore from Thursday August 28.