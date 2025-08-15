Wolves v Man City preview: Vitor Pereira faces stern test to start 2025/26 campaign

Manchester City and their riches come to town tomorrow evening and bring with them a familiar face in Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Algerian was one of a handful of departures this summer as Wolves lost experience and quality from their ranks.

So far they have brought in three signings and while they are working on further additions, they will not arrive in time for the start of the campaign.

As a result, Pereira's squad is thin and vulnerable, while also coming off a pre-season in which they failed to win in six friendlies and lost four of them.

Wolves have taken a risk by waiting until later in the window to make significant additions and the players currently in situ must now attempt to put together a performance that is worthy of a result against City - which is easier said than done.

Wolves have a mountain to climb tomorrow, but in an evening game at Molineux, on an occasion when the club and fans will remember the late Diogo Jota, perhaps they will provide us with something a little bit special.