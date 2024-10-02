Fiorentina v TNS: Key points after Italian side suffer shaky domestic start

On Thursday they play ACF Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League in Italy. Fiorentina (or “La Viola”) have been ever-present since the competition’s founding, losing both of the last two finals – not an easy introduction for TNS.

Dan Hickey looks at the opposition and some key points.

Serie A Quality

Fiorentina are in a period of transition. The man who brought them to within a hair’s breadth of European glory - Vincenzo Italiano – left in the summer for Champions League side Bologna, and it hasn’t been smooth sailing for new head coach Raffaele Palladino.

It doesn’t mean they’ll be pushovers, however. La Viola sit eleventh in Serie A, with players including former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and former Juventus and PSG striker Moise Kean.

Ice-cold Icelandic

Albert Gudmundsson made his debut for Fiorentina in their 2-1 win against Lazio recently. In their first win of the season, the Icelandic striker came off the bench to win one and score two penalties to decide the game.

Having arrived in the summer, he hasn’t had much of a chance to show his talents at his new club, however the 30-million-pound signing will be keen to leave his mark on a return to European football. He’s been capped 37 times for his country and scored ten

international goals.

Penalties

Should The New Saints play it safe and sit deep, they won’t want to give away any penalties. Unlike TNS’ relatively relaxed fixture list through the qualifying rounds, Fiorentina were drawn against a tough Puskás Akadémia side.

Three players got sent off in added time as the tie went to penalties, and La Viola got through scoring all five of theirs.

Missing Players

After three red cards in their qualifying game leading up to the group stages and a series of injuries, Fiorentina go into their game against The New Saints missing four of their main centre backs.

Marin Pongračić is out injured, while Luca Ranieri, Pietro Comuzzo, and Lucas Martínez Quarta are suspended.

Shaky Start

The New Saints go into their European fixture still in control of their domestic league, however, Fiorentina haven’t had the same start to the season. For a team which has featured in the last two Conference League finals, one win in six in the league hasn’t

warmed the fans to the new head coach.

Pulling together and getting through on penalties shows it won’t be an easy game, but there’s a weakness there. The New Saints will want to find it to keep making history