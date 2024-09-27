Saints are looking to bounce back from shock defeats

Last Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Penybont was followed by a 3-2 reverse at home to Bala Town on Tuesday, with the visitors scoring twice in stoppage time to leave Saints stunned.

It’s the first time that TNS have lost back-to-back league matches since October 2019. Before losing at Penybont, Saints had won 30 league games in a row – and had not lost in the league since February 2023.

The Park Hall side were crowned unbeaten JD Cymru Premier champions last season.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison revealed “a lot have things have been said in the dressing room” after the midweek defeat against Bala.

He will now be looking for a positive reaction from his side as they make a quick return to action. Harrison said: “That’s the way professional dressing rooms, and dressing rooms that have got a lot of people that want to win in it, there’s got to be a certain amount of accountability and we can’t just brush things under the carpet.

“A lot have things have been said in the dressing room and obviously that will stay in the dressing

room.

“But the one thing I can relay out here is that just a month or so ago we were all giving each other high fives and pats on the back and creating history.

“We’ve just had two really poor results, so we’ve got to accept that there’s going to be criticism come our way, and we’ve got to accept it and stick together as a group and get on with it because you can’t pick and choose.

“You take the plaudits, but when it’s due then you’ve got to take the criticism as well.”

Saints face a Newtown side this evening managed by Scott Ruscoe, who previously enjoyed such a long association with TNS as a player and then manager. The Latham Park match will be followed by Saints playing their historic opening group game in the Uefa Conference League against Italian giants Fiorentina next Thursday night.

Saints are currently sixth in the table with 12 points from their opening six games, with Newtown, who have played three more matches, three points and one place above them in fifth.