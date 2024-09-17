TNS travelling to Airbus in the cup

Holders Saints were 5-1 winners over Flint Town United in the last round at Park Hall early last month.

Airbus, tonight’s hosts, are leading the way at the top of JD Cymru North after winning all eight of their league matches so far this season.

TNS midfielder Ben Clark said he’s “looking forward” to the game as Saints target further progress in the competition at The Hollingsworth Group Stadium.

Clark added: “They’ll give us a good test and we’re going to go there and hopefully play well and pick up the win and go through to the next round.”

Clark came off the bench to score as Saints made it four wins out of four in the JD Cymru Premier with a 4-0 victory over Barry Town United on Saturday.

He said: “It’s always good to have a good start to the season and kick on from last season – and hopefully we can stay unbeaten again this year.”

Meanwhile, a number of Saints’ league matches, postponed earlier this season owing to the club’s European fixtures, have been rearranged.

Saints will now host Caernarfon Town on Wednesday, October 9 (7.45pm), travel to Connah’s Quay Nomads on Wednesday, October 30 (7.45pm) and face Briton Ferry Llansawel at Park Hall on Sunday, December 22 (2.30pm).

A further three JD Cymru Premier fixtures have also now been rescheduled owing to the club’s progression to the group stages of the Uefa Conference League.

Saints’ trip to Briton Ferry Llansawel has been switched to Sunday, October 6 (2.30pm) from Friday, October 4.

Saints will travel to Aberystwyth Town on Sunday, October 27 (2.30pm), instead of the original date of Friday, October 25, with the club’s home match against Haverfordwest County put back a day to Sunday, November 10 (2.30pm).