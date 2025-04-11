Trophy time for TNS at their final home game of the season

It’s a record-extending 17th league title for the Park Hall side, with Saints 11 points clear at the top of the table ahead of their two remaining league fixtures of the campaign.

Asked where winning the league this season ranks in terms of all of the trophies he has previously won with TNS, head coach Craig Harrison said: “I think it’s got to be up there. I don’t think any will be as good as my first title because it obviously explains itself - the first one’s probably always the best.

“But for this one, regards to what we’ve been working alongside as well, the European schedule, the extra games, we’ve played 14 extra games this season in high level competition, with the travelling for seven of them, so it’s been real tough.

“It has been tough, I’ve got to say. There was a period over probably September, October, November where it was exhausting, it really was exhausting - but the players deserve all the credit.

"They’ve went out on the pitch and they’ve performed the majority of the time, performed when we need to, they’ve looked after themselves, been very, very professional and made sure that the league title is defended again.”

TNS saw their 15-mach winning run in all competitions come to an end with a 1-0 league defeat at Penybont last time out, so they will be looking to quickly bounce back tonight.

“Obviously, we wanted to go for the rest of the season without getting beat,” added Harrison. "Really disappointed with the overall performance against Penybont.

“I think it was a very close game, there was nothing in it. It was a poor game to be honest, there wasn’t much quality in it, apart from the winning goal.

“We were really disappointed and the lads have dusted themselves down and we’ve got three games left.

“Obviously, Bala on Friday, Haverfordwest the following Saturday and then two weeks beyond that the Welsh Cup final, so the lads want to win every single game and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”