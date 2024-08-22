TNS are just one win from making European history

Striving to become the first JD Cymru Premier club to reach the league phase of a European competition, Saints have one final opportunity in the Uefa Conference League.

They face Lithuanian champions FK Panevezys in tonight’s first leg of the play-off round, with the match to be played at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius (5:30pm).

The return leg will take place at Saints’ Park Hall ground next Thursday (6.30pm).

TNS midfielder Sion Bradley, who scored a hat-trick as Saints began the defence of their league title with a 4-1 win at Flint Town United last Friday, describes tonight as a ‘massive game’. Bradley said: “We just need to try and get a positive result out there, just to try and bring it back to Park Hall the week after, and, yes, hopefully we can do it.”

Tonight’s the seventh European game of the season for Saints following two-legged ties against FK Decic from Montenegro and Hungarian club Ferencvaros in the Champions League, followed by Petrocub from Moldova in the Europa League.

Saints have good memories of their last visit to Lithuania having beaten FK Kauno Zalgiris 5-0 in the Uefa Europa Conference in 2021.

Saints have bolstered their squad ahead of their next European adventure by the return of winger Adam Wilson on loan from Bradford City. Wilson’s performances during his previous spell at Park Hall attracted the attention of the League Two club and he joined Bradford last August.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “I’m delighted to bring Adam Wilson back to the football club. I have a really good relationship with Adam and we have kept in contact since his move to Bradford last season. Unfortunately, due to a managerial change and style of play, Adam has found himself not playing as much as he wanted to, which has give us the opportunity to bring him back to Park Hall on loan.

“It strengthens our squad, as we have picked up three or four injures over our last six games in Europe, and gives it Adam the chance to get more match minutes.

“It’s another great addition to a very strong squad and keeps competition for places very high.”

Wilson added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at TNS a couple of seasons ago, so it’s great to be rejoining the club on loan again.

“The boys are on the brink of making history, so it’s an exciting time to be involved and I hope I can make the difference in the upcoming matches.

“I loved playing under Craig and the coaching staff previously, so I am looking forward to working with them this season and contributing to the team as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing involvement of the Saints in Europe means that next Monday’s scheduled JD Cymru Premier match against Briton Ferry Llansawel has been postponed.

The next league game for Saints, their second league fixture of the season, will now be against Aberystwyth Town at Park Hall on Tuesday, September 3 (7.45pm).