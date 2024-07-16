The New Saints jet off to finish Champions League job

Saints turned on the style to get the better of FK Decic 3-0 on the latest memorable European night in Oswestry last Tuesday.

It means they go into this evening’s first qualifying round tie return leg at the Podgorica City Stadium, the home ground of the Montenegro national team, with a useful cushion.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm, with the winners of the tie advancing to face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Brad Young played a starring role in the first leg, scoring two fine headers in the first half, before defender Danny Davies added a third for Saints before the break.

Former Aston Villa striker Young, the club’s top goalscorer in an impressive debut campaign at Park Hall last season, said: “It’s not like me, I don’t score too many headers. Normally, it’s my running in behind that gets me most of my goals. I’m not really one for heading the ball, so I’m pleased with it obviously. Two headers gave us the 2-0 advantage and then DD (Danny Davies) finished it off.”

Having opened up a 3-0 lead by the interval, Young said the message to the players at half-time last Tuesday was to keep doing what they had in the first 45 minutes.

The importance of keeping a clean sheet against the Montenegrin champions was also spoken about, which Saints were pleased to achieve.

Reflecting on the half-time discussion, Young added: “It was keep doing what we were doing, don’t get too comfortable on the ball, don’t get sloppy, and make sure we’ve got a structure about ourselves, and don’t get carried away.

“And make sure we keep a clean sheet because it’s not over yet, it’s halfway done.

“We’ve got a whole game to go and we’ve got to go to their place.

“It’s different weather. They’re used to playing in the hot weather, we’re not, so it’s good to have the three-goal advantage.”

TNS head coach Craig Harrison, meanwhile, was pleased to include Jack Bodenham, one of the club’s new signings, in his starting XI last Tuesday, with Sion Bradley, another of this season’s newcomers to Park Hall, introduced from the bench in the closing stages of the first leg.

Central defender Bodenham joined Saints from Blyth Spartans, with midfielder Bradley arriving from Caernarfon Town.

“Jack was fantastic, defended the box really well,” said Harrison. “Sion only got 10 minutes at the end, but he’s going to be key moving forward as well.”