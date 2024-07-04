Saints are ready to unleash twin magic

The sisters, from Shrewsbury, make the move to Park Hall having most recently played their football in the United States on football scholarships at West Virginia State University.

They previously represented the Saints during their time in the Women’s National League. Yasmin said: “I am delighted to sign for The New Saints.

“They are a club that I know very well having grown up in the area and previously having played for, so it’s a pleasure to sign for the club.

“TNS is a club that is progressing really well on and off the pitch, so it’s somewhere I know I’ll be able to play my best football and keep developing as a player. I am excited for the season ahead and seeing what we can achieve.”

Mia added: “I am so pleased to sign for The New Saints, it’s a great club and there’s lots happening on and off the pitch that make it an attractive place to play football.

“Having recently returned from America, I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and having a successful season when everything gets unde rway.”