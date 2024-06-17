The New Saints sign defender ahead of Champions League draw

McGahey made 26 appearances for Oldham last term and played 62 times across his three seasons at Boundary Park.

The 28-year-old also previously had spells at Scunthorpe United, Rochdale, Sheffield United and Blackpool - amassing 200 appearances across the Championship, League One and League Two combined.

The Saints have bolstered their squad ahead of finding out their Champions League opponents in tomorrow's draw at 1pm.

"I am very excited to have joined The New Saints as we look to create history over the 2024/25 season," the defender said.

"There's a rich history of success here and I am hoping I can contribute to bringing future success to the club both domestically and in Europe.

"I can already see how much quality there is in the squad and I can't wait to get going.

"There's a couple of enormous fixtures on the horizon and we need to be well-prepared to make sure we can get the result we need."

"I've watched Harrison since December last year and he brings a bit more experience to the group," head coach Craig Harrison added.

"He's got a really good pedigree, having played in the Championship with Sheffield United and other clubs at a really good level so we're not looking at a bit more competition in some key areas."