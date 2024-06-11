The New Saints set to kick off pre-season friendly season

Ahead of their Uefa Champions League qualifying campaign, TNS have been put through their paces on the training pitch for two weeks.

And this weekend they will host Gresford Athletic (10.30am) and Northwich Victoria (1pm) at Park Hall. They also have a home game with Caernarfon Town on Tuesday, June 18 (7pm) – the same day they find out their first qualifying round opponents in the Champions League.

TNS will also visit Northern Ireland at the end of the month for a pre-season training camp, which will see them take on a trio of opposition in Ballyclare Comrades and NIFL Premiership side Cliftonville, who also participate in European qualifiers this summer.

They then return home for further friendlies against Flint Mountain, Vauxhall Motors, Dearne & District and Macclesfield in July.