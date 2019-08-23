TNS bid to make it two wins from two

Champions for the last eight years, the Saints, having played six European matches in recent weeks, kicked off the new league campaign by beating Caernarfon Town 1-0 at Park Hall last Sunday.

Ryan Brobbel’s excellent first-half free-kick proved enough to secure three points. Now the first away match of the league season takes Oswestry-based Saints to Maes Tegid to face Bala.

The Lakesiders also enjoyed a winning start to the new season by gaining a 2-1 victory at Airbus UK Broughton. Bala’s side for that game included former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United midfielder Steve Leslie.

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe said: “Bala claimed their first three points of the season last Friday evening and looked sharp.

“They’ve strengthened in wide areas and are looking positive there, in midfield as well, so it’s going to be no easy game.”

Ruscoe added: “Their main objective is to challenge on all fronts, Bala. They’ve a good squad. The staff have been there a long time, there’s a lot of continuity in the football club.

“They wouldn’t want to miss out on Europe. They’re a strong side. They’re obviously one of our challengers over the last few years.

“They’re strengthened as well, so they’ll be looking for a positive reply from last season.”

Saints were beaten in their opening away game last season, at Connah’s Quay Nomads, with Ruscoe stressing the importance of a better start on the road this time.

“This time last season, our second game, we had a loss,” he recalled

“Let’s make sure that we do everything in training this week, building up to Friday’s game, to ensure that we get a better start than last season.”