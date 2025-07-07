The New Saints: No stone unturned in Champions League preparation - Craig Harrison

TNS take on North Macedonian champions KF Shkëndija this evening at Park Hall in their first leg of their European campaign.

Harrison’s side will then make the trip abroad for the second leg at Todor Proeski National Arena just seven days later.

And speaking ahead of the first clash, Harrison was confident they have done enough preparation on their opponents.

He said: “We have done our due diligence. We have seen every bit of footage that we can see. No stone has gone unturned. Now it is up to the boys.

“The lads know what the situation is. They know who is playing and who is not playing, everything is ticked off.”

It has been a busy summer for TNS so far, with Harrison welcoming as many as eight new players to the club.

The boss said he has had some difficult decisions to make over the last few days to name a 25-man squad for their European adventure, and he says more will need to be left out on matchday, with only 12 substitutes named on top of the 11 starters.

“It has been really tough to pick a 25-man squad,” he said. “You need that in Europe. A couple have been left out, which is really tough.

“On the matchday, there will be a couple more left out as well as I think there are only 12 subs. We have strengthened. There is strength in depth, a bit more than what we had last year, and then everyone else who has stayed on has upped their game a little bit and done really well.

“It is a good opportunity for some younger players to push themselves into the squad. “Overall, we have a good mix, and a good variety of youth and experience as well as position-specific.”

The squad have only had a short break. They beat Connah’s Quay in the Welsh Cup final on May 4, but have been back in action for a good while as they prepare for this vital Champions League clash.

“We have had a short turnover,” he continued. “I think the lads had three weeks and two days, so they have some rest and recovery, but not enough.

“Being back in pre-season, we have strengthened the squad. Unfortunately, we have lost a couple as well, but that is the way football is.

“We have had some good games in Scotland and Ireland, as well as four or five days in Portugal as a base training camp, and everything has gone well up to now.”