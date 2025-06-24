The New Saints: TNS sign former Liverpool man

The double signing adds to their squad ahead of their Champions League first qualifying round against KF Shkendija, which is set to take place in July.

Corness, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Gareth Ainsworth’s Gillingham in League Two, is a left-footed midfielder.

The 22-year-old has also represented England at youth level and manager Craig Harrison says it is a great signing given he had the option to stay at Anfield.

“Dom is a fantastic talent and a very accomplished footballer. He’s technically sound, has an excellent touch and balance, and he’s confident playing forward passes - exactly the kind of profile we look for.

“He’s another great addition to the squad, having come through a top setup at Liverpool. He spent last season on loan at Gillingham and also gained experience abroad in Switzerland, so he’s already had a taste of senior football in different environments.

“This is a brilliant signing for us. Dom had the option to stay at Liverpool, so we’re absolutely delighted to have brought him in.”

Shepperd on the other hand joins from Championship side Queens Park Rangers. The Wales under-21 goalkeeper came through the academy ranks at Swansea and has also been at Brentford and Wycombe.

With Connor Roberts retiring at the end of last season, the keeper will now step into the void left by the experienced shot-stopper.

“He fits our playing style perfectly,” Harrison said. “In many ways, he ticks all the boxes we’re looking for.

“We did consider signing a more senior goalkeeper from Championship or even Premier League clubs, but ultimately, we believe Nathan’s blend of pedigree, potential, and experience will serve him, and us, very well.”