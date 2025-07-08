Big-match preview: The New Saints are back in Champions League action

The Park Hall side go into the first qualifying round clash with a host of fond memories from last season’s impressive run which saw them play 14 European ties between July and December.

Saints made history by becoming the first JD Cymru Premier side to ever progress to the league stage of a European competition.

That led to matches against such European giants as Fiorentina and Panathinaikos in the Uefa Conference League, with Saints playing their home league phase games at Shrewsbury Town’s Croud Meadow.

Many of last season’s star performers remain at the club and have now been joined by a host of new signings following a busy summer strengthening the squad for head coach Craig Harrison.

Striker Ben Wilson arrived at Saints for a club record fee from Scottish club Airdrieonians, with the club also recruiting Wales under-21 international goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from QPR, along with defenders Jacob Owen from Haverfordwest County, Harvey Godsmark-Ford from Leicester City and Kade Craig, the former Shrewsbury Town player, from Solihull Moors.

Ben Wilson became The New Saints' club record signing over the summer

Saints’ midfield options have been further bolstered by the arrival of Jack Nadin from Nottingham Forest and Dominic Corness from Liverpool, with striker Ken Charles joining from St Albans City.

It all provides plenty of competition for places as TNS, having won the domestic treble last season, look to make an impact in Europe once again.

The return leg against Shkendija will be played in North Macedonia next Tuesday, with the winners of the tie facing either Romanian club FCSB or Inter Club d’Escaldes from Andorra in the second qualifying round.

TNS have prepared for their latest Europe adventure by playing a number of pre-season friendlies since June 11, including a trip to Northern Ireland to play against Larne and Linfield, while they also travelled to Scotland to face Ayr United.

Tonight's tie will bring back memories of the last time Saints and Shkendija met in the Champions League in the first qualifying round in 2018.

They were two contrasting matches as TNS lost the away leg 5-0 before so nearly completing an incredible turnaround by winning the return 4-0 in Oswestry as they narrowly exited the competition.

Shkendija have more recent experience of playing JD Cymru Premier opposition in Europe after losing on penalties to Haverfordwest County in the Uefa Conference League first qualification round in 2023.

Saints were 4-1 winners on aggregate over FK Decic of Montenegro at this stage of the Champions League last season, with a 3-0 victory in the first leg at Park Hall followed by a 1-1 draw in the return.