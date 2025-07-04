TNS complete double signing as ex-Shrewsbury defender joins

22-year-old Craig joins the Saints after spending the past two years with Solihull Moors, where he reached the National League play-off final in 2024.

He scored four goals in 37 outings for the Moors during the 2023-24 season.

Craig originally came through the youth ranks at Shrewsbury Town and made just three appearances in all competitions at Croud Meadow.

The centre-back also featured four times for AFC Telford United during a loan spell in 2022 and played a further 14 times on loan at Brackley Town during the first half of last term.

Godsmark-Ford arrives at the reigning Cymru Premier champions, following his release by Championship side Leicester City.

The 21-year-old made 98 appearances for the Foxes at youth level - including scoring twice in 61 games for their under-23s.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “Kade and Harvey are both good, young players who will help us build for the future. Not only are they playing at a high standard currently, but there’s still plenty of room for them to improve as well.

“Kade has got good experience having played in the football league, and he can slot in right across the back four.

“Harvey was at Leicester for a long time progressing right through the age groups, captaining the U23s and getting lots of games in the EFL Cup.

“They’re both really versatile and arrive with good pedigrees, so we’re looking forward to them linking up with the squad.

“I think they’ll both play a big part in the club moving forward.”