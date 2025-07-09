Mixed emotions for TNS boss after goalless Champions League opener

The first leg of The Saints’ Champions League qualifier ended in a goalless draw at Park Hall, with Harrison’s men set to head to North Macedonia next week for the second leg.

Ben Wilson arguably had the best chance of the clash midway through the second half when he was denied by the visitors’ keeper Baboucarr Gaye when put through on goal.

Overall, Harrison believed his side had the better of the chances on the night at Park Hall while admitting possession-wise, the game was even.

And to that end, he was a little disappointed not to have a goal to their name going into the second leg.

“It was a pretty even game possession-wise and game-wise,” he said. “But I think we created better opportunities. In the first half, we had three or four opportunities that fell to us on the edge of the box, that we probably should have done a bit better with.

“They have had a couple of blocks, the keeper has made a save, but we have not finished it off like we would have liked to.

“In the second half, we had a big chance, but it was a good save from their goalkeeper, who is a big lad. He got his whole frame out, and he kept it out.

“Maybe a 1-0 win would have been deserving of the opportunities. They had one where they flashed it across the box in the first half, but no real big ones where the keeper has kept us in the game.

“Overall, a little bit disappointed. Happy with the clean sheet, but disappointed we could not score a goal.”

There was a big blow for the Saints as Leo Smith was forced off with a nasty injury just before the break.

He was carried from the field on a stretcher, and Harrison says he is a tough player, so it could be a serious one.

“We just have to see how it settles down,” he said. “It will probably be 24 or 48 hours to assess it properly.

“To see any player coming off the pitch on a stretcher is never a good sight to see. Leo is a tough lad.

“It is obviously a serious injury because Leo would not just come off, never mind going off on a stretcher. So it is disappointing, and let's hope he has a speedy recovery.

“In the next few days, we will get a true assessment of where he is and what he is, and we will go from there.”

The tie is now delicately poised ahead of the second leg in Skopje, where they will hope to get the better of their opponents. Kick-off in the North Macedonian capital is scheduled for 7 pm UK time.