Paul Hurst outlines 'greatest achievement' of managerial career

Town were beaten comfortably by Barnsley at the Croud Meadow on Saturday to suffer their 10th League One defeat of the new campaign.

After 14 league matches, Hurst’s side sit second-from-bottom in the standings with a return of eight points, and have conceded 25 goals.

Hurst has previously enjoyed success with Salop, having taken the club to the League One play-off final in 2018, and saving the club from relegation twice – during his first season in charge, as well as last season.

But, asked where saving Shrewsbury this season would rank in his achievements, the Town head coach said: “I think it would be arguably the best because of what I believe.

“I think it would be right up there.”