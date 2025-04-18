Developer clears hurdle on way to planned 200 new homes in north Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council planners reveal that the proposal would see the homes built on a site off Chester Road, on the outskirts of Whitchurch.

Access to the site would be off the A41. Picture: Google Maps

A full planning application has yet to be lodged by developer Castle Green Homes.

But the documents it has submitted to planners for the technical assessment reveal some of the details of what any future full planning application for the agricultural site will see.

“The site is located close to existing residential development,” the documents say.

“Temporary impacts and disturbances may be experienced in terms of visual impact, noise and possibly vibrations as well as localised highway disturbances and impacts from increased traffic flows, during construction and operation”

It adds: “The size of population which will be affected by the proposed works, at any one time, is relatively small.

“These impacts can be managed and mitigated through agreed construction management practices and these would only be experienced during the temporary construction period.

“A noise impact assessment will be submitted with any planning application, to consider noise and vibration impacts of the development.”

The developer recognises that the land is in agricultural use but “it is not intensively farms (SIC) for food production. The land has a Grade 3 agricultural land classification.

“Its loss it not considered to represent a significantly likely effect.”

The site includes existing hedgerows and trees and has habitats suitable for species such as bats, birds, badger and great crested newts, the developer concedes.

But it adds that the development of the site will be expected to nclude measures to protect, conserve and enhance the biodiversity of the site and surroundings.

“Whereby any habitat mitigation should be delivered on-site and seek to expand existing habitats and strengthen corridors to nearby sites.”

The proposed development gains access off Chester Road, which is served via the roundabout junction with the A41.

Council planners have concluded that the effects of the development can be “adequately considered within the context of a planning application, without the need for a full EIA “