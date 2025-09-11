Shropshire Council has been considering an application from Jassy Sindhu of Your Property Ventures for the former Smithfield Hotel on Salop Road in Oswestry - a site which has been closed since 2015.

The proposal requests permission to convert the building into a large House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), containing 22 single bedrooms.

If the scheme goes ahead the smallest private accommodation would be 7.7sqm, excluding the floor area of the en-suite bathroom. The largest would be 21.2sqm.

Two communal kitchen areas would be provided, the largest would be around 22 sqm and would adjoin a communal living area that has a floor area of around 21 sqm.

A second kitchen would be provided on the first floor that has a floor area of approximately 8.5 sqm.

Plans were previously approved to convert the building into seven apartments, but the project was never completed.

The application is set to be decided by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday, September 16.