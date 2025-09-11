Controversial Telford children’s home plan is approved

Ashlee Homes Supported Living Ltd had scaled back plans to house eight children and eight staff members at the properties in Freeston Avenue, St Georges, to four children and four staff members.

Some 14 letters of objection and one comment had been received by Telford & Wrekin Council in time for a decision-making meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (September 10).

Councillor Richard Overton speaking at the planning committee. Picture: LDRS

Objecting, councillor Richard Overton, in his role as chairman of St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council, said objections were around six key areas, including parking and highways safety.

“This is overdevelopment which will harm the character of the street,” he said, adding there are already a number of other children’s care homes in the area.

“This site is not good for a children’s care home,” he added.

Applicant’s agent Gareth Jones, speaking in favour, said there is a need for children’s homes in Telford and Wrekin, adding that the council has a duty to provide for this. He added that the council’s own highways department did not have objections.

Planning agent Gareth Jones speaking at the planning committee meeting. Picture: LDRS

The committee was told that there are 10 parking spaces at the site, and enough room to turn vehicles around. But planning officers said councillors cannot impose a condition that staff use those spaces because it could not be enforced.

Councillor concerns centred on the assumed possibility of anti-social behaviour at the site and what could be done to stop that.

Councillor Giles Luter (Labour, Ercall) said he has ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour at a children’s home in his ward.

“What plans could be put in place for enforcement or rescinding the applicant’s planning?” he asked.

He was told that a management plan would be in place but that anti-social behaviour could also be associated with regular dwellings and it can’t be assumed that every children’s home would be a cause.

Councillor Amrik Jhawar (Labour, Hadley & Leegomery) said he had no concerns. “I think it’s a good application,” he said.

Councillor Arnold England (Labour, Brookside), a former care worker, said his main thoughts are about children.

“In cases it is about rescuing them,” he said. “They can flare up but staff are trained to deal with that.”

Councillor John Thompson (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench), was the only member of the planning committee to vote against. He said that he was concerned about older children in an area where there are lots of older people.

The committee was told that children to be housed at the site will be aged between five and 18 years old. The development would operate 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days a year.

Planning officials “acknowledged” concerns over potential highways impacts.

But they say that if all dwellings were used as standard family homes there would be “no restriction on the number of cars that the occupants could purchase and whether they chose to park within the site or on the surrounding streets”.

They added: “Having five vehicles on the site at one time is not considered excessive or to endanger other highway users, especially given the fall-back position [use as family homes].”

Officials said the site is in a highly sustainable location and would meet the needs of its residents. There is also a need for this type of accommodation in the area.

The councillors approved the plan.