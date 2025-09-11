Councillors recommended to approve Shrewsbury lodge demolition as part of leisure centre plans

Earlier this year Shropshire Council revealed its desire to demolish The Lodge at the entrance to Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne, Shrewsbury.

The authority, which owns the building, submitted a planning application for the work, and now planning officers have recommended that councillors give consent to the proposal.

A decision will be taken at the meeting of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee next Tuesday, September 16.

Councillors will be asked to approve the recommendation for the Lodge to be demolished

Earlier this year the council said it had funding to complete the demolition of the site as part of a £28 million revamp of the sports village.

A report prepared for the council explains a number of issues with the lodge, which has been empty for a number of years.

It says the building has become a target for anti-social behaviour - particularly drug taking.

It adds that the lodge has asbestos and is unsafe to occupy, and that it was subject to a copper and boiler theft, leading to internal damage.

The report also says that because it has been unoccupied for so long, the council is having to pay itself enhanced levels of council tax.

The council has said that if demolition is granted the site would be cleared - with no structures planned for the vacant land.

The report states: "Following demolition of the redundant dwelling, all hardstanding, concrete slab and foundation will be removed from the site, the land will then be soiled over and seeded for grass. No new structures are proposed on the site in place of the dwelling to be removed."