Award-winning restaurant Shifnal Balti set to re-open 'within weeks' after sudden closure earlier this year

Highly-rated Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant Shifnal Balti closed down suddenly in July, when an eviction notice was served at the business, and metal hoardings were erected across the front of the building shortly afterwards.

Now, owner Faz Ali says the shutters are set to come down at the premises on Broadway, Shifnal this week, with the restaurant promising "fresh flavours, a new experience, and the return of something truly worth waiting for."

Shifnal Balti, Broadway, Shifnal

The restaurant said it hoped to re-launch later this month, with online bookings now being taken for October onwards, and added it would be confirming its official re-opening date shortly.

Last year the restaurant scooped a major accolade when it was crowned 'Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Prestige Curry Awards.