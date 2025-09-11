Rally held in Telford in support of refugees who have been made to 'feel attacked and unsafe'

The rally took place last Saturday (September 6) by the war memorial in Russell Square, Madeley.

Organised by Stand Up To Racism, organisations including Telford Together With Refugees, local trade unions and members of the Green Party attended the event that saw residents make donations of items of clothing, stationary, cosmetics and more for refugees.

Ahead of the rally, Pat McCarthy from Telford & Wrekin Green Party said the event was being held to "support our refugee population who have recently been made to feel attacked and unsafe in a country that they had hoped would give them sanctuary and security".

Mr McCarthy said refugees receive less than £10 a week, are often housed two to a room, and have access only to a basic set of clothing.

He was pleased to see good support at the rally and expressed his gratitude for donations from local residents.

"We thought we would do something positive to talk about the plight of refugees in this present moment in history where they are being attacked," he said.

"We had the rally with speakers talking about that and what we can do about it. People were asked to bring donations, and people like myself, have distributed them around hotels."