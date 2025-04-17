Shrewsbury issue Funso Ojo injury update ahead of Easter fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Belgian midfielder was absent for the Shrews' 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium last weekend and had received an injection in his shoulder during the week to stem the pain.

Shrewsbury could be relegated before they kick-off at 3pm if Burton Albion avoid defeat at Exeter City in the early game.

Interim boss Michael Appleton has revealed that Ojo is also unlikely to be involved for the trip to Northampton Town on Easter Monday but is hopeful he could still be back in contention for the final two games of the season.

Appleton said: "He's had an injection to try and stem the pain. It's an issue he has had for a while and obviously the medical team are aware of it.

"I don't think it has quite settled down enough for him to be involved at this moment in time. Hopefully it will settle down over the next few days.