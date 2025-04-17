Michael Appleton encouraged by "positive" talks over Shrewsbury future
Interim boss Michael Appleton says he has held "positive" talks over his future at Shrewsbury Town and is hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon.
The 49-year-old, who is the Shrews' third manager of the season after Paul Hurst and Gareth Ainsworth, recently announced his desire to extend his stay at the club beyond this summer.
Appleton has been in discussion with the Shrewsbury board over a permanent post at Croud Meadow, but does not expect an update to be announced until after the Easter weekend fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town respectively.
"[The talks have been] really positive. It's one of those where I'm hoping that an agreement will happen over time," Appleton revealed.
"Whether it happens before the weekend is probably unlikely. Obviously I want to focus on the two games [against Wigan and Northampton] and be as prepared as I possibly can.