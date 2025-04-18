Defence manufacturer RBSL launches recruitment drive at Telford works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, more widely known as RBSL, says it needs more skilled workers as part of moves to ramp up production of military vehicles at their "state of the art" production lines in Telford.

The company manufactures Challenger 3 Main Battle Tanks and "Boxer" Mechanised Infantry Vehicles at its Hadley Castle Works manufacturing facility, which since 2019 has been the headquarters of RBSL - a joint venture between arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and engineering firm BAE Systems.

The company employs around 700 employees across its UK sites in Telford, Gateshead, Bristol, and Bovington.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle applies a Made in Britain sticker to a Boxer vehicle during a visit to RBSL Telford in January.

RBSL signed a £800 million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence(MOD) in May 2021 to upgrade 148 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a programme known as Challenger 3.

Now, the firm is looking for production workers as it looks to ramp up production on the project, with the first Challenger 3 tanks due for delivery this year.

"We are looking for skilled people to join our production team with vacancies for Assembly & Integration Technicians, Surface Paint Technicians, and Heavy Armour Welders. These roles would suit those with a Level 3 qualification, or equivalent experience," said Iwona Kurpiewska, Recruitment Manager at RBSL.

"Successful applicants will work in a friendly and dynamic work environment that boasts new employee facilities including on-site gym and restaurant, along with competitive pay and flexible benefits such as health plans, discounts and holiday trading."

The production line at RBSL

In January last year, the company signed an additional contract to deliver a new modular armour system for the Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank with the MOD.

The heavily-upgraded Telford site is a former manufacturing base for BAE systems with an engineering past dating back to the 19th century, originally established as the Castle Iron Works owned by Nettlefold & Chamberlain.

The site was used to produce pressed steel panels for car and charabanc bodies by Sankey and Sons in 1910, before being pressed into service to produce Spitfire fuselages for the war effort in the 1940's. Around 6,000 people were employed at Castle Works in its heyday during the late 1970's.

The company says the "world-class" facility now boasts system integration labs, new cranes, welding equipment and surface treatment facilities, alongside new test facilities including a 1.6km test track and turret test rig.

Further information on applying for the roles can be found at rbsl.com/careers.