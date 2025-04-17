Shrewsbury v Wigan Athletic preview: Doomsday looms again for Salop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury could even be relegated before they kick-off at 3pm on Good Friday if Burton Albion avoid defeat at Exeter City in the early kick-off.

If Exeter emerge victorious in that clash in Devon then Shrewsbury must beat Wigan to preserve their League One status for another week and hope that Bristol Rovers lose at high-fliers Wrexham.

Rovers need only a point to consign Shrewsbury to relegation regardless of their result against Wigan, who are not quite mathematically safe themselves.

Admittedly, the writing has been on the wall for months and relegation has appeared a foregone conclusion after a hapless season for the Salop.

If they stand any chance of delaying the inevitable then they would need to end a 13-match winless run which stretches back to a 2-1 triumph at Rotherham United on February 8.