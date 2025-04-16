'Tougher than Wrexham' Ryan Lowe's assessment of Wigan's Shrewsbury trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Town are on the brink of relegation to the fourth tier while Lowe's Latics are determined not to let the League One season peter out after six games without a win left them down in 17th.

Wigan have drawn three on the spin, against Leyton Orient, Exeter and Wrexham and Liverpudlian Lowe has said the task of facing Shrewsbury will be a "bigger challenge" then their goalless draw against the second-placed Red Dragons last time out.

"It's probably a bigger challenge for us than last weekend, and I've stressed that to the players," Lowe said to Wigan Today. "They are going to leave no stone unturned, because people's livelihoods are at stake.

"I've been in that position myself before as a player, and it's not nice. So in terms of that, we're going to show Shrewsbury the respect they deserve.

"They've had a tough season, this is their third manager now, which obviously doesn't help. Michael's gone in there at short notice, and tried to put his stamp on it, and you can see a difference already.

"We won't be going there thinking the result is a given, because it's not. We've got to fight for everything and work hard to get anything...if we don't do that, we'll get undone.

"That will be my message to the players...we've got to earn the right to play, and it will definitely be a tough place to go."

Former Plymouth and Preston boss Lowe has only been in situ in Wigan for a month after agreeing a three-and-a-half year contract in March.

"It won't peter out, not a chance, we won't let it," he added. "These lads have been excellent since I've been in the building, on a daily basis the attitude around the place has been brilliant."