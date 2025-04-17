Michael Appleton keen to see more of Shrewsbury striker Callum Stewart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stewart has made all 11 of his Shrewsbury appearances from the bench since arriving from National League North side Leamington in January.

The 23-year-old plundered 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Brakes in the sixth-tier but has seen his game time limited since making the step-up to League One.

He is yet to find the net in 113 minutes of League One action as he continues to develop in the shadow of the preferred pairing George Lloyd and John Marquis.

Appleton is keen to see more of Stewart over the course of the final four games but will only do so at the right moment.