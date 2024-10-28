Luke Powell analysis: Shrewsbury upstaged as they fail to capture Meadow magic

Two days after The New Saints secured a historic victory over FC Astana in the Uefa Conference League, Salop lacked any spark or excitement for their League One defeat at home to Barnsley.

The home stands emptied long before the final whistle while boos circled around the ground throughout the 90 of an all-too-easy and comfortable victory for Barnsley.

Town would have suffered more were not for several superb saves from goalkeeper Toby Savin.

The defeat, courtesy of Jonathan Russell and Max Watters ended a frustrating week for Shrewsbury who had an equaliser controversially ruled out midweek against Bristol Rovers last Tuesday.

Town have felt hard done by with some decisions so far this season, but against Barnsley it was their own faltering team that led to defeat, and Paul Hurst refused to hide behind any excuses at the conclusion.

The Town head coach admitted this has been his toughest season as a manager so far, and the League One standings do not make for pretty viewing as Salop’s loss tally already stands at 10.

As Shrewsbury approach almost a third of the way through the season, it has become apparent their current form is propelling them towards the drop.