Ollie Westbury comment: Shrewsbury Town need steering out of choppy waters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

You would be hard stretched to find a more challenging week in the club’s recent history than what supporters have had to endure over the last seven days.

It started with former head coach Gareth Ainsworth walking out on the Shropshire club, which gave all the clues and indications that the takeover was going to collapse soon after.

At first, there were reports in the national press, and then eventually, it was confirmed by the club on Tuesday lunchtime.

You seldom hear from Salop’s chairman of almost three decades, Roland Wycherley, but you know things are bad when he writes two open letters to supporters in the space of a week.

There are two elements to this. With regards to the takeover falling through and the departure of Ainsworth, it feels like there is very little the Salop hierarchy could do about it.

The investor was an American businessman, and the club said they were ‘embroiled in a legal dispute’ causing the takeover to collapse. Ultimately, if they cannot do a deal or they do not want to buy the club, then it is in everyone’s best interests to explore other avenues.