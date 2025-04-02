Shrewsbury Town debrief: Wycombe point small consolation after damaging week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But surprisingly, in a way they couldn’t at Birmingham City at the weekend, they rallied, and while at times it was not always convincing, they came away from Buckinghamshire with a point.

That point was new head coach Michael Appleton’s first in charge of the football club after being appointed last week.

Rode their luck

It was a steady performance from Shrewsbury, but there is little doubt they rode their luck in the clash at Adams Park.

The home side had 33 shots on the Shrewsbury goal over the 90 minutes, and there were so many moments when you thought ‘they should have scored there’.

But equally, the fact the Chairboys could not put the ball in the back of Salop’s net is not their fault.