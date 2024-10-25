Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Barnsley

After heartbreaking controversy at the end of Salop's game at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday where Tom Bloxham thought he had earned a point.

They welcome Darrell Clarke's Barnsley to Shropshire as they seek to kick-start their league campaign - so what team will Paul Hurst select for the clash?

Toby Savin

The Town number one made a brilliant save in the opening exchanges of their game against Bristol Rovers and he will want to pick up where he left off here.

Morgan Feeney

The Town stand-in skipper has been in decent form of late and will play again here.

Aaron Pierre