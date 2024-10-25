Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Barnsley
Shrewsbury Town are back in League One action at the Croud Meadow on Saturday.
After heartbreaking controversy at the end of Salop's game at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday where Tom Bloxham thought he had earned a point.
They welcome Darrell Clarke's Barnsley to Shropshire as they seek to kick-start their league campaign - so what team will Paul Hurst select for the clash?
Toby Savin
The Town number one made a brilliant save in the opening exchanges of their game against Bristol Rovers and he will want to pick up where he left off here.
Morgan Feeney
The Town stand-in skipper has been in decent form of late and will play again here.
Aaron Pierre