Shrewsbury Town: Player ratings after goalless draw at Wycombe

Shrewsbury Town gave supporters something to half smile about as they produced a resilient performance to get a point at Wycombe. 

By Ollie Westbury
Jamal Blackman

couple of excellent saves over the course of the 90 minutes, and several vital claims to take the pressure off his side. 

Decent: 7

David Wheeler 

Returned to Adams Park and was thrust into the starting XI at right wing-back. He wasn’t able to get forward too much, but he gave it his all. 

OK: 6

Morgan Feeney 

Brilliant first-half block to deny Kone, and there was another one after the break of equal importance. He was very good on his return to the team. 

Good: 7

Josh Feeney 

Played on the left side of the back three, and showed a couple of decent moments on the ball. He won countless headers from balls that went into the box. 

