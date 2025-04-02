Shrewsbury Town: Player ratings after goalless draw at Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

A couple of excellent saves over the course of the 90 minutes, and several vital claims to take the pressure off his side.

Decent: 7

David Wheeler

Returned to Adams Park and was thrust into the starting XI at right wing-back. He wasn’t able to get forward too much, but he gave it his all.

OK: 6

Morgan Feeney

Brilliant first-half block to deny Kone, and there was another one after the break of equal importance. He was very good on his return to the team.

Good: 7

Josh Feeney

Played on the left side of the back three, and showed a couple of decent moments on the ball. He won countless headers from balls that went into the box.