Crawley v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

In recent years Salop have really struggled with injuries, but ahead of their game with Crawley Town tomorrow - what concerns do they have from an injury perspective? And what chance do those players have of making it?

Josh Kayode 0 % chance

The striker has been involved in some aspects of training but will not feature against Crawley. He is not far away from returning to action, but the next two games will come too soon for the Rotherham loanee.

Jordan Shipley 0 % chance

The midfielder was seen walking around the training ground in a protective boot on Friday morning after having a scan on his Achilles injury. Shipley has quality and Town will hope he is not out for too long.

Luca Hoole 0 % chance

Hoole will play for Wales under-21s tonight against the Czech Republic, he will not feature.

Aaron Pierre 0 % chance

Like Hoole, Pierre is also on international duty. A disappointment for the defender who had just got his place back in the Shrewsbury team.