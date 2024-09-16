Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 1 - Ollie Westbury's player ratings as 7 get 6's

Not much for the Town keeper to do in the match as Charlton did not force him to make a save. Maybe could have done better with the goal.

Quiet 6

Luca Hoole

Returned to the Town starting line-up after missing last week due to his international exploits. He was pretty good in this one.

Decent 7

Josh Feeney

He made his first start in a Shrewsbury shirt after coming on as a sub a week earlier. For a young player he looked mature and brought a calmness to the Town back four.

Assured 6

Morgan Feeney

Playing as the right centre-back for the first time in his Shrewsbury career, Feeney led the defence well, but will be disappointed they conceded again.

Steady 6