Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 1 - Ollie Westbury's player ratings as 7 get 6's
Toby Savin
Not much for the Town keeper to do in the match as Charlton did not force him to make a save. Maybe could have done better with the goal.
Quiet 6
Luca Hoole
Returned to the Town starting line-up after missing last week due to his international exploits. He was pretty good in this one.
Decent 7
Josh Feeney
He made his first start in a Shrewsbury shirt after coming on as a sub a week earlier. For a young player he looked mature and brought a calmness to the Town back four.
Assured 6
Morgan Feeney
Playing as the right centre-back for the first time in his Shrewsbury career, Feeney led the defence well, but will be disappointed they conceded again.
Steady 6