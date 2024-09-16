Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 1 - Ollie Westbury's player ratings as 7 get 6's

Toby Savin

By Ollie Westbury
Mal Benning of Shrewsbury Town and Kayne Ramsay of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Not much for the Town keeper to do in the match as Charlton did not force him to make a save. Maybe could have done better with the goal.

Quiet 6

Luca Hoole

Returned to the Town starting line-up after missing last week due to his international exploits. He was pretty good in this one.

Decent 7

Josh Feeney

He made his first start in a Shrewsbury shirt after coming on as a sub a week earlier. For a young player he looked mature and brought a calmness to the Town back four.

Assured 6

Morgan Feeney

Playing as the right centre-back for the first time in his Shrewsbury career, Feeney led the defence well, but will be disappointed they conceded again.

Steady 6

