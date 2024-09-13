Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Charlton

The Shrews head coach mentioned last week he may have to change the team around if his players cannot stop making basic errors which are costing them.

And now the next game has come around, it is intriguing to see what he will do with his team selection.

Not only the starting XI but also the players he will have to leave out of the matchday squad entirely. This is what I think might happen...

Toby Savin

He has made a good start to life in goal for Shrewsbury, albeit he was at fault for the third goal last week.

Luca Hoole

The only out-and-out right-back in the Town squad. He feels like a nailed-on starter when he is not on international duty.