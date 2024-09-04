In his latest open letter to fans, which addressed a wide range of topics, Dooley thanked chairman Roland Wycherley and finance director Duncan Montgomery for their support.

But the club remains for sale to the right buyer at the right price.

Dooley said: “As I said at the Supporters’ Parliament meeting last month, we are actively seeking investment and succession and are engaged in ongoing discussions.

“But, in the meantime, I have to say thank you to the chairman and Duncan Montgomery for their ongoing financial support at this time for our football club.”

Town were involved in discussions with two interested parties back in January, among various talks that have taken place in recent years.

But for now they are attempting to address the situation off the field – Town having reported a £3million loss for the 2022/23 season earlier this year.

“We continue to try and make more revenue while reducing costs as much as possible every day,” said Dooley. “The accounts will show the results of what we have been able to achieve so far when they are published later this year.”

Dooley was delighted with steps taken to improve communication with fans, including holding an open day in July that attracted 1,500 people to the Croud Meadow.

“It’s so important we build that connection between the fans and the players,” he said. “We really want you to know the players you are getting behind on a matchday.”

The next fan engagement panel takes place on Monday over Microsoft Teams, with early discussions over next season’s kit set to be held and an update on the progress being made by Shrewsbury Town Foundation from new foundation director Shin Aujla.

Town have been backed by record numbers of season ticket holders since the 2024/25 campaign began – with them cheering Town on to their first victory of the League One campaign over Leyton Orient on Saturday.

“I was absolutely thrilled to be able to announce we have hit our highest-ever number of season ticket sales for the 2024/25 season,” said Dooley.

“This is such a big achievement and I can’t thank you enough if you have bought a season ticket for the 2024/25 campaign.”

Dooley also declared himself happy with Town’s transfer business over the summer – and is looking forward to academy players proving themselves capable of bolstering the ranks.

“We are delighted we managed to get our business done,” he said. “We now have our full complement of 22 which includes an exciting balance of experienced players and promising young talent.

“The squad will then be supplemented by our own youth team players as we move through the season.

“The potential is there for some new combinations to really flourish – with some promising green shoots certainly coming through during last week’s 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient.”