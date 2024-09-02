Leo Castledine speaks of Shrewsbury glee

The Chelsea junior, whose loan move to Town was only confirmed last Monday, made his debut a day later in the EFL Cup defeat to Bolton.

And after retaining his spot in the starting XI for the bottom-of-the-table clash with the O’s, Castledine was delighted to help get Salop their first points on the board in League One.

“There’s not really a better league debut I could’ve asked for,” the 19-year-old said. “The team knew what position we were in today going into the game and to be honest the only thing I had on my mind was winning.

“(The goal) definitely helped settle us down, it was a tight game until then and that really helped push the momentum in our favour.”