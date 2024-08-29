Basic failings cost Shrewsbury dear as search for win goes on

The visitors were good value for their victory as boss Paul Hurst pointed to “extremely avoidable goals” conceded and demanded more from his squad “across the board”. We have a look at a few other key takeaways from the home cup exit.

Basics

Bolton were the better side at 0-0 and should have been ahead earlier in the game but with the scoreline goalless, the hosts were in the tie.

The opening goal was criminal from a Town perspective. Aaron Pierre did well initially to intercept a cross but to try to dribble clear was such a poor decision by the experienced defender.

Paul Hurst’s side are still awaiting that first clean sheet of the season and decisions like that won’t help. The head coach was not as fussed by the manner second goal as Pierre and Mal Benning exchanged passes but said the ball had to be cleared after the initial exchange.

Basics from experienced defenders undid Town and such errors cannot continue in league action.

Precaution concern

Hurst revealed captain Carl Winchester was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second period due to feeling his hamstring “grabbing”.

The boss was a touch perplexed by that description but is hopeful the issue was just of a precaution nature and nothing more serious.

Winchester has felt other muscle niggles in the last week or two and any absence issues from the heartbeat of Town’s midfield would come as an untimely blow.

Speaking of fitness issues last night – what a wonderful moment to see George Nurse’s late cameo, his first time on the pitch for almost 24 months after two injuries.

Bright debut

All eyes were on Leo Castledine as he was handed an immediate start and the Chelsea teen produced exactly what Hurst promised.

Energy, commitment, 100 per cent hard work – it was not just about the flashes of quality with this youngster.

Hurst said afterwards he was impressed and tipped the 19-year-old to become a firm favourite among Town fans. Castledine combined well with fellow loan youngster Charles Sagoe Jr and their partnership – with Tommi O’Reilly to come in too – could bear fruit.