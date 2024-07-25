Dave Edwards: Encouraging signs for the Shrewsbury Town faithful

With the lack of players they had right at the beginning of pre-season, they are now working their way through the games and the more time Paul Hurst has had with them the better they have become.

It does look like they are in a good place. They will definitely want more players in, but the squad is well-rounded, and the fitness regime they were going to be put through in pre-season was always going to be tough. It looks like everyone is coming through that at the moment.

It will test the players. It is a real fine line as you do not want to break them, but you have to push them hard.

Performances are improving as well. Birmingham, although they are in League One, are a very good side, especially with the budget they are going to have for that division.